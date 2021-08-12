Sassa: COVID relief grant applications open until end of August

The agency said on Wednesday that it was battling with heavy traffic on its website as thousands of people had been applying for the R350 grant.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) said that over 3.5 million COVID-19 social relief of distress grant applications have been received in less than a week.

Sassa said on Tuesday night that over 5,000 people were applying per minute on the website and slowed down the system.

Since last week Friday, when applications opened, more platforms were added due to the high number of people applying on the website.

People can be assisted on WhatsApp, the Govchat app, Chatbot and Facebook Messenger.

“Compared to the first time when the social COVID-19 was opened last year, we had about 800,000 applications. This time around, as we open from last week Friday, above 3.5 million applications. The application is basically open until month end of August, people do not necessarily have to panic,” said Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi.

