SA sees spike in COVID-19 deaths as 573 more fatalities recorded

This means that 75,774 people have passed away in this country from COVID-19 complications since the virus arrived here on home soil.

FILE: A pastor reads a passage from the Bible during the funeral of Modise Motlhabane, who died of COVID-19 coronavirus, at the Westpark cemetery in Johannesburg, on 22 July 2020. Picture: AFP
JOHANNESBURG - There's been a dramatic rise in South Africa's daily COVID-19 death toll, with 573 more people succumbing to the coronavirus.

The latest reporting cycle also shows that 7,502 more tests have come back positive, while 459 more people needed to be hospitalised.

On the vaccine front, just over nine million jabs have been administered in South Africa so far, with the 18 to 34 age group expected to line up next from 1 September.

