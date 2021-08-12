Ramaphosa not aware of Gigaba being in the Guptas' pockets

President Cyril Ramaphosa told the commission that it was not necessarily unusual that Malusi Gigaba was promoted from being a deputy Home Affairs minister to being appointed minister of Public Enterprises.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he was not aware of claims that former minister, Malusi Gigaba, was in the pocket of the Guptas.

He’s told the state capture commission that as the country’s deputy president, he only witnessed changes happening.

This is day two of Ramaphosa’s second appearance before the commission of inquiry into state capture. He is testifying in his capacity as both the former deputy and now president of the country.

Previously he testified as the African National Congress (ANC) president.

On Wednesday, he revealed that he was in the dark about some developments, including the suspension of three Eskom executives, saying that he largely learned of the extent of state capture from the media, civil society and Chapter 9 institutions.

Ramaphosa also told the commission that it was not necessarily unusual that Gigaba was promoted from being a deputy Home Affairs minister to being appointed Minister of Public Enterprises.

"The affiliated plans of the president and the assessments that he makes of the people who served with him or those that he would like to serve him, assesses either their capability or assesses the work ethic they have and appoints them."

