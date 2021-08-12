Property amounting to over R1 million stolen at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

The Gauteng Department of Health confirmed that 10 desktop computers, three laptops, six plasma TVs and even a fridge have been stolen from the premises.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a business robbery case after electronics and appliances worth over a million rand were stolen from the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.

The police have confirmed that the case was opened on Tuesday, but no arrests have yet been made.

The department on Thursday said they made the discovery last week while taking stock of the equipment and items taken to other health facilities following the blaze there in April.

The police's Kay Makhubele said: “Our investigation is at a sensitive stage. We don’t know how suspects there were but we believe there were quite a lot based on the property stolen.”

Meanwhile, the department said no critical information was lost or compromised and it wouldn’t have a major impact on service delivery to patients.

