Popcru shocked after Correctional Services officer found dead at Leeuwkop prison

CAPE TOWN - The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) said that they were shocked and saddened by what they call the 'unexplainable' killing of a Correctional Services officer at a Johannesburg prison.

The body of the female official was found on Tuesday night at the Leeuwkop Correctional Centre. Correctional Services said the body of the officer was found on the floor with her jacket covered in blood at the Medium A COVID-19 isolation site where she was based.

While the department said that an investigation was being launched to ascertain the cause of death, Popcru's Richard Mamabolo said that it was suspected that the officer may have been strangled and raped.

“Within the same vicinity a blood-stained towel was found, indicating that the perpetrator had ample time to try and clean up the evidence,” he said.

He said that in terms of Correctional Services policy, females working in male correctional centres must at all times be in the company of a male Correctional Services officer.

Mamabolo had many questions.

“As per security policies, why did she not even get security visits throughout the day? Why was she not relieved during the expected lunchtime? And why was there no concern when she had not submitted the ward case during the expected knock-off of time?”

