Parly's Basic Education committee to inspect schools damaged in July riots

CAPE TOWN - The portfolio committee on Basic Education will over the next two days conduct oversight visits to Gauteng schools vandalised during last month's unrest.

The education sector was one of those hardest hit by the violence that broke out in that province and KwaZulu-Natal.

Apart from shops and malls being looted, school infrastructure was also targeted. Officials are set to visit a number of affected schools in Vosloorus, Katlehong, Tsakane and KwaThema on Thursday. They'll then move on to Soweto schools.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has put damage at schools during the days of rioting and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal at over R300 million.

In KwaZulu-Natal, at least 139 schools, three education centres and eight circuit offices were targeted.

In Gauteng, at least 11 schools were affected by the violence.

