NPA believes it has strong case against latest VBS suspect

JOHANNESBURG - A former municipal official linked to the looting and ultimate collapse of VBS Mutual Bank has been granted bail of R50,000 in the Mahikeng Magistrates Court.

Thabo Mokwena, a former municipal manager and accounting officer at the Mahikeng Municipality, made his first court appearance on Wednesday, following his arrest on Tuesday.

Mokwena is facing charges of corruption and contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act.

Mahikeng is one of the 20 municipalities that illegally invested municipal funds with VBS.

“It is alleged that he received some gratification in order to facilitate an investment of over R90 million into VBS. We believe that we have a strong case against him, and will present a formidable case that sustained the charges against him. He was granted bail and the matter was postponed to the 16th of November,” said NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga.

