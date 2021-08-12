Nearly 10% of SA's vaccination target reached as 9m COVID jabs administered

The National Health Department is aiming to inoculate 35 to 40 million people by the end of this year or by early next year.

CAPE TOWN - Just over nine million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in South Africa.

This represents 9.6% of the 40 million population target that government has set to be fully vaccinated by February next year.

More than 175,000 coronavirus vaccinations have been done in the past 24-hour period.

Health officials are still chasing a target of administering at least 300,000 COVID-19 jabs daily.

The Health Department's Dr Lesley Bamford said that the vaccines were safe and effective in protecting people against the disease.

"There is no doubt that the more people we vaccinate, the more people we will protect against COVID-19 infection and the less COVID-19 transmission we will see throughout the country."

More than 2.2 million coronavirus jabs have been administered in Gauteng, over 1.6 million in KwaZulu-Natal and 1.4 million in the Western Cape.

Bamford was optimistic that more people would line up for the coronavirus shot in the coming months, saying that vaccine stocks had significantly increased.

