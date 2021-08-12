N3 Toll Concession warns motorists of adverse weather conditions on road

The weather service has issued a warning of high winds along parts of the N3 toll route from Thursday until Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - The N3 Toll Concession is warning motorists of high winds, increased snow on the road and possible delays as a result of the cold weather conditions in parts of the country.

Snowfall is also expected on Friday and Saturday along the Dihlabeng, Maluti-A-Phofung and Phumelela districts, which includes a section of the N3 toll route from Van Reenen's Pass and Warden.

The N3 Toll Concession's Thania Dhoogra has advised motorists to avoid traveling at night during this time when visibility is generally poor and to rather delay the trip.

“N3 Toll Concession warns road users to take additional precautions over the coming days as the South African Weather Services has predicted high winds and the possibility of snowfall this weekend of the sections of the entry toll road between Van Reenen's Pass and Warden. Adverse weather may affect road conditions and traffic flow, causing congestion and delays,” she said.

