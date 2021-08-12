MPs concerned about vandalism of schools in KZN and Gauteng

The basic education committee and the select committee on education, technology, sports, arts and culture are this week visiting schools in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

CAPE TOWN – Members of Parliament have raised concern around school security and vandalism.

The basic education committee and the select committee on education, technology, sports, arts and culture are this week visiting schools in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The visits come after schools were targeted during the recent unrest and looting in parts of the two provinces.

Schools in Durban and Pinetown say the stripping and theft of school assets had been happening long before last month's violence and looting.

Committee members have been told some of the perpetrators are from the same communities.

Principals have discussed how the vandalism of over 140 schools and the theft of equipment have had a devastating impact especially on mid-year examinations.

The basic education committee said it was unfortunate and regrettable that some individuals saw nothing wrong with the destruction of public facilities.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga last month announced the estimated damage at schools during days of unrest in Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng could amount to more than R300 million.

She described the attacks as a major setback for the sector that is already under pressure to provide appropriate infrastructure for schooling.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.