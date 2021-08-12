Mkhize to get chance to tell his side of Digital Vibes story - Special Tribunal

Former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and his family are implicated in the scandal, with allegations that his close associates benefited from the contract with the department.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Tribunal said that it was hard at work finalising its probe into the controversial Digital Vibes contract and it was trying to recover some of the R150 million that was blown on the dogy deal.

In 2019, President Cyril Ramaphosa established the Special Tribunal to institute civil matters to recover money from proceeds of corruption after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) uncovered fraud and malfeasance in government structures.

The target so far is to recover over R4 billion of looted money from the state but the Special Tribunal said that that figure may be higher now as more cases were coming in.

Special Tribunal spokesperson Selby Makgotho said that the Digital Vibes contract will soon be going for a pre-trial conference.

"Former Minister Mkhize is mentioned as respondent number five in the review application so he will be given an opportunity, through his legal team, to give his side of the story and it will be taken from there because the matter still has to come before court, so he will be given a fair trial."

