Man captured on video looting DBN Woolworths store pleads not guilty

DURBAN - A man seen on social media involved in looting at a Woolworths outlet in the Glenwood area of Durban has now decided to plead not guilty.

Mbuso Moloi (30) appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was placed behind bars last month after being spotted in a widely circulated video online carrying goods from the store.

Moloi allegedly stole from a Woolworths outlet while driving a Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupé and this action sparked outrage and widespread condemnation.

He faces charges of public violence, theft, trespassing and contravening national road traffic regulations for allegedly operating a vehicle with a false number plate.

The NPA’s Natasha Kara said: “The matter was previously postponed as Moloi had previously indicated to the court on record that he intended on pleading guilty to the charges against him. However, in court today, Moloi advised the court that he no longer wanted to plead guilty. The matter was postponed to 12 October 2021 for further investigations.”

Moloi will remain out on R5,000 bail.

