Magashule claims State may force his former PA to testify against him

Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule said that he feared that the State in his multi-million rand fraud and corruption case would threaten and then force his former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, to testify against him.

Magashule and 10 others, as well as five companies, are facing more than 70 charges relating to the failed Free State asbestos project.

Cholota served in Magashule's office during his tenure as Free State premier.

There were reports that she had turned State witness against her former boss.

But on Wednesday, Magashule's legal team said that Cholota was yet to sign a sworn statement indicating that she would indeed speak against her former boss.

Magashule said that he was shocked by the manner in which the State was trying to force Cholota to testify against him.

"They may even threaten Cholota to provide a false statement but because I know I've not done anything, I'm not worried about Cholota's statement."

During her testimony at the state capture commission, Cholota told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo how part of her work was to source individuals for funding.

She is believed to be the State’s star witness.

The case has been postponed until 19 October.

