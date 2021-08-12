LIMA opens the door to digital content world for 31 young people

At the end of the one-year programme, these students will walk away with SETA-accredited higher certificates in animation and visual effects, game design and production, as well as digital film production.

JOHANNESBURG - The Leaders in Motion Academy (LIMA) has taken in 31 unemployed young people from various townships across Johannesburg for a one-year course that covers everything under the digital content umbrella.

The multimillion-rand programme is in partnership with the SAE Institute and is funded by Rand Mutual Assurance and the Compensation Fund.

The students started their learning programme at SAE Institute in Rosebank on Tuesday and will receive a monthly stiped from the end of August.

At the end of the one-year programme, these students will walk away with SETA-accredited higher certificates in animation and visual effects, game design and production, as well as digital film production.

The top two students will travel to either Australia or the United States to explore more in their respective fields, while the top five students will get seed funding to start their own businesses.

Actor and managing director of LIMA Thato Molamu said: “Five of the 31 students who do exceptionally well will be exposed to quite a lot of opportunities within gaming competitions and animation festivals following the completion of the course. We are currently working on partnerships and collaborations at an African and global level.”

Molamu said it was critical for young people to be given opportunities, especially with high tuition fees at South African tertiary institutions.



“We don’t have a lot of animators and gamers in South Africa. There is a huge shortage and what we hope to achieve working with these kids is that they can replicate their experiences. They can go back into their own communities and expose other young people.”

LIMA’s head of operations Angelique Matsimela said they received 1,230 applications:

“Film school is so expensive, and not a lot of people have that kind of money sitting somewhere to study film and television. We don’t have many creators in the industry. LIMA partnered with SAE because they have a global reach and want to expose the selected students to that and get the best from the industry.”

All learners will be assisted with starter pack equipment towards their own businesses when the programme ends.

