KZN Premier Zikalala lands in Gauteng to secure investment following unrest

During his two-day visit, Zikalala plans to meet with ambassadors, high commissioners and trade delegations from at least 40 countries.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has arrived in Gauteng on Thursday in a bid to secure much-needed investment and boost business confidence following last month’s deadly civil unrest.

He said the investment roadshow formed part of an aggressive drive to recover KwaZulu-Natal’s economy post the unrest.

It’s estimated that damage to both public and private infrastructure as a result of July’s deadly looting and violence amounts to R45 billion.

It’s estimated that 129,000 jobs are on the line in eThekwini alone, the province’s economic hub.

Zikalala said: “We are ensuring that everyone who comes, especially the potential investors, are also fully briefed so that we don’t sugar-coat or misrepresent. We want to be honest and get people to work with us on the basis of honesty and transparency.”

He said potential investors would be informed about plans to rebuild damaged infrastructure and programmes aimed at mending broken community relations.

