Judges should not have a relationship with the ANC, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa told the state capture commission that the ANC was in no position to choose which individuals got to serve on the judiciary.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said judges should not have a relationship with the governing African National Congress (ANC).

He was at the state capture commission responding to questions about ANC deployment while giving evidence in his capacity as deputy president and president of the country.

Ramaphosa said what the ANC did was to insist on more women representation in the judiciary.

He said the ANC was in no position to choose which individuals got to serve on the judiciary.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked Ramaphosa about whether the ANC had taken a position on whether those who wish to be judges will be considered by the deployment committee.

“I know of no judicial officers who have a relationship with the governing party. And in fact, I will say that judicial officers should not have a relationship with the governing party, even how they vote I don’t want to know how they vote.”

Ramaphosa said the governing party’s agenda was to transform the country to ensure various institutions were representative of the demographics of the country.

“Tphe governing party must play a role in further transforming our judiciary by bringing in more women, bringing in more black people…”

Ramaphosa has been grilled on a number of issues from the capture of SOEs to the Gupta landing at Waterfkloof.

