It’s destroying the state: DA calls for Parly debate into ANC’s cadre deployment

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants a parliamentary debate on cadre deployment, saying the policy by the African National Congress (ANC) resulted in the near collapse of the state.

The official opposition has written to acting National Assembly Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli, highlighting the request as a matter of national importance.

The party on Thursday said blame must also be laid at the feet of President Cyril Ramaphosa who was the chairperson of the ANC’s cadre deployment committee during former President Jacob Zuma’s time in office.

The DA’s Natasha Mazzone said: “The DA submitted the end cadre deployment bill with the Speaker’s office in Parliament, which seeks to end the ANC’s cadre deployment committee’s power to deploy state officials on the basis of loyalty to a party rather on the basis of merit. Only by ending this destructive policy can South Africa can ever hope to regain the economic momentum to lift all citizens from poverty.”

The party said that deployment policy led to wide-spread corruption.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa’s previous testimony before the Zondo commission, as well as his testimony this week, has shown that he has no desire to be held accountable for consequences of this policy, his hand in its employment and how it has impacted our State resources," its statement read.

