Government urged to digitise vaccine card

JOHANNESBURG - Non-profit organisation Dear South Africa is urging government to digitise the manual vaccine card system, fearing that people lose their cards.

Government is using the electronic vaccine data system to register eligible adults to get a jab but several technical glitches have had an impact on the program thus far.

There are concerns that if the vaccine cards are not digitised, some citizens who want to travel abroad might be delayed in some countries.

Director of Dear South Africa, Rob Hutchinson, said that they should be a hybrid model to cater for all citizens.

“Cards are free digital one side because we have unreliable services but we do need to have a backup. A hybrid situation is probably the best bet. Well, there's always going to be concerns around security. We've seen problems with a recent hack to Transnet, so that raises suspicions around government's reliability in securing that data,” he said.

