Gibson Kente proposed as new name for Soweto Theatre, but who was he? The City of Johannesburg said it will allow for the public to comment on this proposed name change within a period of 28 days from 12 August 2021. City of Johannesburg

Soweto Theatre

Gibson Kente JOHANNEBURG – The City of Johannesburg has proposed that the historic Soweto Theatre be named after legendary playwright and theatre director Gibson Kente. The renaming, which will officially be Gibson Kente Soweto Theatre, will be as per a resolution of the city’s council of 2018 and in terms of the City of Johannesburg’s policy on the naming of streets and other public places. The City of Johannesburg said it will allow for the public to comment on this proposed name change within a period of 28 days from 12 August 2021. Submissions can be made to DominicaM@Joburg.co.za #SowetoTheatreRenaming: Proposed re-naming of Soweto Theatre to Gibson Kente Soweto Theatre. We want to hear your comments, email DominicaM@joburg.org.za



Closing date: 20th August 2021 #JoburgUpdates ^NS pic.twitter.com/yBGXFc3sUf City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) August 12, 2021

Here's what we know about Kente:

Known as the father of black theatre, Kente made township theatre popular and attract international audiences during the apartheid era, using it as a form of expression during a time when black people were subject to oppression and no human rights.

Kente was born in 1932 in a small township called Duncan Village just outside of East London in the Eastern Cape, where he attended a Seventh-Day Adventist College. He moved to Soweto, Johannesburg to study social work at the Jan Hofmeyr School. While a student there, he formed the Kente Choristers and joined a black theatre group called the Union Artists, which was perhaps when he realised that his true calling was producing theatre musicals.

After dropping out of Jan Hofymer, Kente started a theatre company in the 1960s where he produced some of his notable work at the time such as Sikalo, which was about a young black man who did all he could to avoid gangs and prison but ends up in prison. As his prominence grew and work reached audience beyond Soweto, he found himself in hot water with apartheid officials when he was arrested not once but twice for producing a film titled _How Long _in the 1970s, which referenced the Soweto Uprising and a musical in the late 1980s called Sekunjalo, a production that actually spoke to the emerging black bourgeois to not abuse power as prospects of South Africa moving into a democracy were starting to take shape.

When South Africa finally transitioned into a democratic state, Kente’s work became even more widely accepted and consumed and he received funding from government to produce more musical threatre pieces. But the sad reality, like with many of our local arts performers, he would soon drown in debt and would not earn any royalties from his work, despite the various adaptations that came from it. Kente passed away in 2004, from AIDS-related complications.

While the renaming of the Soweto Theatre may not fix the injustice he endured with his work, his impact through using media on many black South Africans during apartheid and subsequently post-apartheid will always play a crucial role in the country’s painful history.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.