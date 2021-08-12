Duarte criticises Zuma for having meetings outside of ANC, govt structures

The African National Congress (ANC)'s deputy secretary-general of the governing party said that Wednesday’s session was the first time that she had heard of a March 2015 meeting at Zuma’s private home which resulted in the suspension of three Eskom executives.

JOHANNESBURG - As the state capture commission of inquiry kick-starts day two of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s testimony, his party’s deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte, has lambasted former President Jacob Zuma for holding meetings and taking decisions on governance outside of both government structures and the African National Congress (ANC).

Duarte was among leaders who went to the commission in support of Ramaphosa during his first day testifying as the former deputy president and now president of the country.

The deputy secretary-general of the governing party said that Wednesday’s session was the first time that she had heard of a March 2015 meeting at Zuma’s private home which resulted in the suspension of three Eskom executives.

Reiterating Ramaphosa’s testimony to Eyewitness News, Duarte said that the ANC never discussed the suspensions or inquiry which was set to follow.

She also said that Zuma created a situation that should never happen.

"My immediate response is but why sit with people outside and make a decision like that? When it hits the fan, you're on your own and those people disappear and can defend themselves. You can't."

