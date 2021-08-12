Dlamini-Zuma extends national state of disaster by a month

The one-month extension was due to expire on Friday, however, government has gazetted the extension under the Disaster Management Act to 15 September.

JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Thursday extended the national state of disaster by another month.

The one-month extension was due to expire on Friday, however, government has gazetted the extension under the Disaster Management Act to 15 September.

"The extension takes into account the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state and all other role players to mitigate against the impact of the disaster on lives and livelihoods. All people are urged to continue adherence to regulations under Alert Level 3 in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," she said in statement.

It’s been 504 days since the state of disaster was declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March last year.

Since then, more than 2.5 million COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country while over 75,700 people have succumbed to the virus since the pandemic was first declared in South Africa.

"Everyone has to wear a mask at all times, social distance, avoid large crowds and gatherings, and wash hands with soap and water or an alcohol based hand sanitiser," she added.

