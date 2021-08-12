Dept reveals equipment stolen at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in wake of fire

Officials made the discovery while taking stock of the equipment and items taken to other facilities over the three-month period since that blaze broke out. The Gauteng Health Department has now lodged a complaint with the Hilbrow Police Station to investigate the theft.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s emerged that nearly a dozen desktop computers, laptops, plasma TV sets and even a fridge have been stolen at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital following the fire at the facility earlier this year.

Officials made the discovery while taking stock of the equipment and items taken to other facilities over the three-month period since that blaze broke out.

The Gauteng Health Department has now lodged a complaint with the Hillbrow Police Station to investigate the theft.

Spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said: “Stolen items include 10 desktop computers, one fridge, six plasma television sets and three laptops, which disappeared since the fire incident in April 2021.”

