CSA names Proteas squad for limited overs series against Sri Lanka

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa on Thursday announced the Proteas men’s ODI and T20 International squads that will travel to Sri Lanka for a six-match tour that comprises three ODI and three T20I matches which will be staged in Colombo from 2 to 14 September.

The Proteas were last in action in July when they beat Ireland 3-0 in a T20 series and drew the ODI series 1-1.

Before that, South Africa was in the West Indies where they claimed a 3-2 T20 series win to go along with a 2-0 win in the Test series.

While the majority of both squads is similar to the one selected for the Irish tour, there are some changes.

Dwaine Pretorius returns to both the ODI and T20 squads after being forced to miss out on the West Indies and Ireland tours due to medical reasons.

Junior Dala has been included in the ODI squad, while Lungi Ngidi will miss the ODI series due to personal reasons. Ngidi will join the team in time for the T20 series.

Quinton de Kock has been rested from the ODI team but has been named in the T20 side.



David Miller sustained a hamstring injury during the final T20 against Ireland and will miss the ODI series while his progress is being monitored.

CSA convenor of selectors, Victor Mpitsang, said: “The selection panel is pleased to announce the squads that will go to Sri Lanka at the end of this month. After the white-ball teams’ successes in the West Indies and Ireland, we are excited to have them back in action and continuing their preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup later this year. With the many COVID-19-induced bio-bubbles that the touring squads have had to endure, it is pleasing to have the majority of our players available for action and we look forward to watching them in the very different conditions of Sri Lanka."

Proteas ODI squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain, Imperial Lions), Junior Dala (Momentum Multiply Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Reeza Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans), George Linde (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Janneman Malan (The Rocks), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Imperial Lions), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (Imperial Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Lizaad Williams (Momentum Multiply Titans).

Proteas T20 Squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain, Imperial Lions), Quinton de Kock (Momentum Multiply Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Imperial Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Reeza Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans), George Linde (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Sisanda Magala (Imperial Lions), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Wiaan Mulder (Imperial Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (Imperial Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), Lizaad Williams (Momentum Multiply Titans).

