Corruption accused Magashule says charges against him are politically motivated

Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule claimed that this was just a political ploy to oust him from his position.

BLOEMFONTEIN - Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule said that there was something untoward in the manner in which the prosecution was handling his case.

Magashule was speaking outside the High Court in Bloemfontein after his case was postponed to 19 October.

He and 10 other suspects appeared in court on Wednesday on multiple charges involving the R225 million failed asbestos project in the Free State.

Only a handful of Magashule supporters came to the court on Wednesday, unlike on previous occasions where they converged in their numbers, disobeying COVID-19 and health protocols.

Shortly after the matter was postponed, he spoke about his doubts regarding the case.

"These are flimsy charges, [they're] political and deliberate to defocus and take Magashule out of his position because maybe I'm disturbing the other forces who want to capture..."

During the hearing, his lawyer - also representing controversial businessman, Edwin Sodi - indicated to the court that he would bring an application for Sodi.

This relates to the admissibility of the evidence he presented to the state capture commission.

In his evidence, Sodi told the commission how he used to dish out money to the ANC, its leaders and senior goverment officials, saying that he committed no crime.

