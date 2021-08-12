CoCT's Vos delighted to see passenger numbers increase at CTIA again

Mayco member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management James Vos said there were about 9,000 passengers per day, down from 15,000 prior to the third wave.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that passenger numbers were starting to increase again at Cape Town International Airport since the country moved to adjusted alert level 3 lockdown.

Mayco member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management, James Vos, said that there were about 9,000 passengers per day, down from 15,000 prior to the third wave.

Emirates Airlines came back on board on Wednesday, as the airline's first flight in several months flew in from Dubai.

“I'm very happy to witness the return of so many flights, connecting the Mother city with our existing and UK source markets around the world that will lead to more passengers arriving in our city and cargo being exported or positively impacting on our economic recovery and readiness,” Vos said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.