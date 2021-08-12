CGE places Botha on precautionary suspension for derogatory albino comment

In a statement released on Thursday, the commission’s chairperson Tamara Mathebula said the suspension was to ensure that Botha did not obstruct an internal investigation into his utterances.

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for Gender Equality has placed commissioner Mbuyiselo Botha on precautionary suspension following his remarks about a colleague over the colour of her skin.

Last month, a recorded conversation emerged where Botha reportedly called fellow commissioner Nomasonto Mazibuko an albino and also accused the chairperson of lacking a backbone.

While Botha has apologised for his statement, the gender activist has maintained he will not step down from his role.

Mathebula has apologised to all commissioners and South Africans for Botha’s disparaging and derogatory comments.

“As a commission, we hang our heads in shame and strongly condemn the use of any demeaning and discriminatory utterances. I also want to extend our sincere apologies to all persons living with albinism and all sectors of people living with disabilities for those utterances that were made at the sitting of the commissioner.”

