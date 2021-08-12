Bafana up to 73rd place, Belgium remain at top of Fifa world rankings

Bafana Bafana have had a run of good form since the last Fifa rankings were released, winning six and drawing one of their seven games.

JOHANNESBURG - Following a number of continental competitions such as the European Championship, Copa America and Concacaf Gold Cup, there have been multiple changes to the latest Fifa rankings.

Despite being knocked out at the quarterfinal stage of the Euros, Belgium remains the number one ranked team in the world.

Their opponents in that last-eight clash and eventual winners, Italy are up to 5th place behind a top four that also includes Brazil (2nd), France (3rd) and England (4th).

Copa America champions, Argentina, are up two places to 6th with Gold Cup finalists the United States and Mexico breaking into the top 10 in 10th and 9th respectively.

As for South Africa, Bafana Bafana are up two places to 73rd following last month’s Cosafa Cup triumph.

That victory capped off a decent run of results for the national team since the last rankings were released in May, with Bafana winning six and drawing one of their seven games between the rankings updates. As a result, they are also up to 13th on the continent.

Their opponents in that final, Senegal, are the top-ranked team on the continent and are 21st in the global standings.

The next Fifa men’s World Rankings will be published on 16 September 2021.

