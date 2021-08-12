Action SA: Many businesses signing up for lawsuit against Ramaphosa, Cele, ANC

Action SA's Lerato Ngobeni said that they also wanted to urge President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish an independent judicial commission of inquiry into what they called treason attacks on businesses.

JOHANNESBURG - Action SA said that over 420 businesses had already signed up to participate in its class-action lawsuit against President Cyril Ramaphosa, Police Minister Bheki Cele and the African National Congress (ANC) over the deadly anarchy that was allowed to play out in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last month.

More than 300 people died during the chaos, with the president calling it a "failed insurrection".

Shops were looted, warehouses were set on fire and businesses were vandalised.

Several suspected masterminds have been arrested and police have been raiding communities trying to recover the stolen loot.

"This exponential increase in the number of businesses signing up suggests that South Africans are gatvol with inaction and politicians that do not serve them and do not serve South Africa," Ngobeni said.

