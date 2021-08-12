5 employees asked to stay away after grade 1 pupil raped at Soshanguve school

The six-year-old girl was raped in the school's toilets last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Five staff members at the Khensani Primary School in Soshanguve, where a grade 1 pupil was raped allegedly by an employee, have been asked to stay away.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi made the announcement on Thursday during his visit to the school.

Lesufi said the five employees were not suspended, but asked to stay at home by management and the department until police investigations provided further clarity.

Action SA on Thursday is also calling for Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi to immediately suspend the principal of the school.

The party said allegations of neglect and dereliction of duty by the principal had surfaced after he failed to report the attack to the relevant law enforcement and education department authorities.

It said if the allegations were indeed true, the principal's conduct amounted to a betrayal of his duties to protect the child and others at the school.

Action SA said it was shocked to learn that despite reports of an ongoing police investigation, no one was placed on precautionary suspension, pending the outcome of the probe.

The party’s Abel Tau said this only served to further endanger pupils at the school.

“You would expect that the general workers would be placed on precautionary suspension to ensure the safety of the kids given the fact that we don’t know the perpetrator at this stage. But also, to ensure that we can guarantee that no further incidents will happen. This demonstrates that there is no leadership in the part of the school, and we feel that the principal has not done what is necessary.”

Lesufi is meeting with officials at the school on Thursday afternoon.

