Work under way to change Tembisa Hospital's bad reputation, say CEO

Ashley Mthunzi said that now that he was the permanent CEO, he wanted to make several changes, including a plan to address capacity problems at the hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - The newly appointed CEO of the Tembisa Hospital, Ashley Mthunzi, said that work was under way to change the facility's reputation as a hospital of death.

Mthunzi was first appointed into an acting position in April after the release of a report into the controversial and tragic death of a patient, who'd complained about not being fed at the hospital for days.

Shonisani Lethole tweeted his ordeal from his hospital bed and appealed to then Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to intervene.

Earlier this year, a report by the Health Ombud found that Lethole's death could have been avoided and recommended that 19 workers at the Tembisa Hospital face disciplinary action for their alleged roles in what happened.

Mthunzi said that now that he was the permanent CEO, he wanted to make several changes, including a plan to address capacity problems at the hospital.

"Already what we have actually created in terms of systems is actually consistent management meetings that were not consistent, executive committee meetings and governance meetings that are clearly important in ensuring that there is good governance," Mthunzi said.

