WC police officer sentenced to 10 years in jail for stealing from SAPS

Sylvia Carstens was found guilty on more than 50 counts of fraud and one count of money laundering.

CAPE TOWN - A police officer has been handed a 10-year sentence for stealing from the SAPS.

Sylvia Carstens was found guilty on more than 50 counts of fraud and one count of money laundering. Five years of the sentence are suspended for five years.

Carstens devised a scheme to steal SAPS funds that involved transferring money to her bank account and that of her co-accused. She claimed advances for fictitious traveling expenses and vehicle licence renewals using her colleagues’ details without their knowledge. More than R166,000 was misappropriated.

In a plea and sentencing agreement, Carstens confessed that the money was transferred between April and December 2018 and was used to satisfy a gambling addiction.

Carstens was employed at the Worcester SAPS finance section as a finance clerk in November 2001 and was promoted to the rank of captain in 2018.

Her responsibilities included the safekeeping and payment of cash, capturing and paying advances and claims to suppliers, receiving cash seized and depositing money.

She resigned after being caught and has since fully reimbursed the SAPS.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.