WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa returns to state capture inquiry

President Cyril Ramaphosa returns to the state capture inquiry for the first day of his scheduled two-day testimony. He is expected to give evidence in his capacity as deputy president and president of the country.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa returns to the witness chair after a brief adjournment at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on 28 April 2021. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
one hour ago

