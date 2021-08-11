UN climate change report gives clear directions on tackling issue, says expert

The UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change earlier this week released its 6th Assessment Report, which painted a grim picture of the current state of the climate and how it was set to change over time.

CAPE TOWN - A global change science expert said that the UN 2021 Climate Change report gave clear direction to countries on how to navigate towards a safe climate.

The UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change earlier this week released its 6th Assessment Report, which painted a grim picture of the current state of the climate and how it was set to change over time.

READ: Ramaphosa: Tackling climate change a national priority for SA

The IPCC report showed climate change was already impacting on all regions globally, the result of which could be seen in extreme weather conditions.

Member of Stellenbosch University's School for Climate Studies, Professor Guy Midgely, said that the urgency with which countries needed to cut back on their CO2 emissions was now even greater.

“We know exactly what's in store, we know what we need to do with a fairly high degree of precision, and it's now up to the political process to make sure that we put in place the kind of transition that is required to achieve a safe climate,” he said.

Midgely said that energy generation methods in South Africa need to change.

“We need to put pressure on governments to transition our electricity generating system into something that's renewable. If we could do that, all of us would reduce our carbon footprint significantly just because we use the electricity that comes from that system,” he added.

The university last month launched its School for Climate Studies to assist interdisciplinary climate and related research in Africa, as well as to support and encourage partnerships with other entities.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.