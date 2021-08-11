Security tightened ahead of Magashule appearance at Bloemfontein High Court

Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have been stationed here as part of the security contingent. Metro police officers have also been placed at strategic areas, with the courtyard cordoned off with barbed wire.

BLOEMFONTEIN - Security has been heightened around the High Court in Bloemfontein ahead of suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule’s appearance on Wednesday morning.

Magashule and 10 others are facing more than 70 charges of fraud relating to the controversial asbestos project, which never materialised.

