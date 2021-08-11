Security tightened ahead of Magashule appearance at Bloemfontein High Court
Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have been stationed here as part of the security contingent. Metro police officers have also been placed at strategic areas, with the courtyard cordoned off with barbed wire.
BLOEMFONTEIN - Security has been heightened around the High Court in Bloemfontein ahead of suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule’s appearance on Wednesday morning.
Magashule and 10 others are facing more than 70 charges of fraud relating to the controversial asbestos project, which never materialised.
Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have been stationed here as part of the security contingent.
WATCH: High police presence and SANDF outside Bloemfontein High Court ahead of #AceMagashule appearance. @Xanderleigh_M is there. pic.twitter.com/sDNzB5oDU9EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 11, 2021
Metro police officers have also been placed at strategic areas, with the courtyard cordoned off with barbed wire.
All the entrances leading to the court have also been closed.
The pre-trial hearing proceedings are expected to begin at about 10AM.
Previously, Magashule supporters arrived here en mass, defying COVID-19 safety and health protocols.
But this time around, well-known Magashule supporter and suspended ANC member, Carl Niehaus, said that they would follow the rules.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.