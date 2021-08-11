Ramaphosa: I almost quit as deputy president when Van Rooyen was appointed FM

Ramaphosa, who appeared before the state capture commission on Wednesday, told the inquiry that he had five different options to choose from in response to egregious and obvious abuses of power.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has revealed that he almost called it quits on being South Africa’s deputy president over the 2015 weekend special saga that saw his predecessor Jacob Zuma appointing Des van Rooyen as finance minister.

The president, who appeared before the state capture commission on Wednesday, told the inquiry that he had five different options to choose from in response to egregious and obvious abuses of power.

Ramaphosa, who came into power in 2018, said he learnt of the many instances of state capture from members of the media, civil society and Chapter 9 institutions.

The president said he threatened to resign after then treasurer director general Lungisa Fuzile flagged Van Rooyen’s appointment as another attempt to capture the state.

ALSO READ:

President Ramaphosa has been lambasted for not speaking out nearly enough on issues of corruption when he was the country’s number two.

He’s told the commission it was his understanding the reshuffle that saw Van Rooyen replacing Nhlanhla Nene singalled the potential capture of the entire state.

“We were really concerned that state capture had reached this level and I said I would resign from my position.”

Ramaphosa told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who heads up the commission, he had to act thus reaching out to ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte whose initial reaction was: “No, no, no. Hell, no.”

Ramaphosa painstakingly listed some of the changes that have taken place since he came into power, including strengthening both crime fighting agencies and state-owned enterprises as some of the areas his government is attempting to fix.

WATCH: Ramaphosa reflects on staying as former President Zuma's number two

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.