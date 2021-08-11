Ramaphosa facing questions over his role in govt at Zondo Inquiry

While he previously testified on the ANC’s deployment policy, the Bosasa donations and the governing party’s relationship with corrupt members, he now has the task of explaining his own role in government at the time.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa returns to the state capture commission of inquiry on Wednesday morning.

This time around, he will mainly be responding to questions from his time as both deputy president and now president of the country.

In April, he testified before the commission, spearheaded by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, as president of the African National Congress (ANC) – this is also where his two-day appearance will kick off.

The inquiry is attempting to determine how widespread state capture was in the country. It placed Ramaphosa’s predecessor, Jacob Zuma, and his associates, the Guptas, at the center of a corruption network across several state-owned enterprises.

As President Ramaphosa returns to the stand before Deputy Chief Justice Zondo, many questions still remain.

He was, after all, the country’s number two during a period in which state capture was said to have taken place.

Many have wondered whether Ramaphosa did push back or looked the other way during the widespread plundering of the country’s resources.

The commission has also been accused of being too soft on the president, with it possibly now having to rethink its approach.

Proceedings begin at 9AM.

