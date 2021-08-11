Probe into death of Leeuwkop prison warder under way

Her body was found on the floor with her jacket covered in blood at the Medium A, COVID-19 Isolation Site, where she was based.

CAPE TOWN - An investigation is under way after a prison warder was found dead at a Johannesburg prison.

The Department of Correctional Services on Wednesday said it was utterly saddened and broken by the death of the 50-year-old at Leeuwkop Correctional Centre on Tuesday night.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said: “An investigation has been launched and will move with the necessary speed so as to ascertain the cause of death and bring perpetrators of this criminal act to book."

