Police yet to make arrest after pupil allegedly raped at Soshanguve school

JOHANNESBURG - Police are yet to make an arrest and a school in Soshanguve north of Pretoria is yet to take action after a staff member allegedly raped a grade one child on the premises.

The Gauteng Education Department said that the child was attacked in a toilet last week, allegedly by a general assistant at the Khensani Primary School.

The department said that there were four adults occupying this position at the learning facility and police were yet to determine who among them committed the crime.

The department said that a raft of intervention measures had been taken to ensure that the little girl received the support she needed. The child has not been at school since her mother reported the ordeal to police and educators last week.

Department spokesperson, Steve Mabona, insisted that a proper investigation must be conducted before anyone could be removed from their duties at the school.

“We are comforted that the police are investigating this matter and a case has been opened with the police. We will be monitoring this very closely,” Mabona said.

He said that despite safety concerns that a child abuser could be on the same premises as children at the school, police could not make any rushed decisions.

The police’s Kay Makhubele said: “She indicated that she doesn't know the person, but she's familiar with the face. So, we rely on the child. But the investigation is continuing.”

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that he was angry that a child was raped despite the department striving to make schools safe places for children.

