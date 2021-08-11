Meet new Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo’s MMCs

Matongo, an African National Congress (ANC) member and the former finance MMC in the metro, replaces Geoff Makhubo, who died of COVID-19 complications last month.

JOHANNESBURG – Newly-elected Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo on Wednesday announced his 10-member mayoral committee (MMCs).

Matongo, an African National Congress (ANC) member and the former finance MMC in the metro, replaces Geoff Makhubo, who had been in office since the end of 2019 but died of COVID-19 complications last month.

Only two portfolios, finance and economic development were assigned new MMCs.

FINANCE MMC: Matshidiso Mfikoe

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT MMC: Thomas Mafokeng

ENVIRONMENTAL & INFRASTRUCTURE SERVICES MMC: Mpho Moerane

HOUSING MMC: Mlungisi Mabaso

TRANSPORT MMC: Helen Makhuba

HEALTH AND SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT MMC: Eunice Mgcina

GROUP CORPORATE SHARED SERVICES MMC: Loyiso Masuku

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT MMC: Margaret Arnolds

DEVELOPMENT PLANNING MMC: Thapelo Amad

PUBLIC SAFETY MMC: Mally Mokoena.