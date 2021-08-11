Meet new Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo’s MMCs
JOHANNESBURG – Newly-elected Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo on Wednesday announced his 10-member mayoral committee (MMCs).
Matongo, an African National Congress (ANC) member and the former finance MMC in the metro, replaces Geoff Makhubo, who had been in office since the end of 2019 but died of COVID-19 complications last month.
Only two portfolios, finance and economic development were assigned new MMCs.
FINANCE MMC: Matshidiso Mfikoe
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT MMC: Thomas Mafokeng
ENVIRONMENTAL & INFRASTRUCTURE SERVICES MMC: Mpho Moerane
HOUSING MMC: Mlungisi Mabaso
TRANSPORT MMC: Helen Makhuba
HEALTH AND SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT MMC: Eunice Mgcina
GROUP CORPORATE SHARED SERVICES MMC: Loyiso Masuku
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT MMC: Margaret Arnolds
DEVELOPMENT PLANNING MMC: Thapelo Amad
PUBLIC SAFETY MMC: Mally Mokoena.
The #JoburgMayor assigned portfolios of @JoburgFinance and Economic Development to Cllr Matshidiso Mfikoe (@MaMfikoe) and Cllr Thomas Mofokeng, respectively.
