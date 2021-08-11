Go

Meet new Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo’s MMCs

Matongo, an African National Congress (ANC) member and the former finance MMC in the metro, replaces Geoff Makhubo, who died of COVID-19 complications last month.

Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter
Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Newly-elected Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo on Wednesday announced his 10-member mayoral committee (MMCs).

Matongo, an African National Congress (ANC) member and the former finance MMC in the metro, replaces Geoff Makhubo, who had been in office since the end of 2019 but died of COVID-19 complications last month.

Only two portfolios, finance and economic development were assigned new MMCs.

  • FINANCE MMC: Matshidiso Mfikoe

  • ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT MMC: Thomas Mafokeng

  • ENVIRONMENTAL & INFRASTRUCTURE SERVICES MMC: Mpho Moerane

  • HOUSING MMC: Mlungisi Mabaso

  • TRANSPORT MMC: Helen Makhuba

  • HEALTH AND SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT MMC: Eunice Mgcina

  • GROUP CORPORATE SHARED SERVICES MMC: Loyiso Masuku

  • COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT MMC: Margaret Arnolds

  • DEVELOPMENT PLANNING MMC: Thapelo Amad

  • PUBLIC SAFETY MMC: Mally Mokoena.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA