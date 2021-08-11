Medupi blast a complete failure of oversight - Yelland

The blast happened at the Limpopo power station on Sunday and its been said that the explosion could be heard dozens of kilometres away.

CAPE TOWN - Energy analyst, Chris Yelland, said that the explosion at Eskom's Medupi power plant could've been much worse.

Several staffers have since been suspended while an investigation into suspected deviations continues.

Yelland said that this was human error: "There was a complete failure, it would seem, of oversight because there are appointed managers who are legally responsible for making sure of safety and that procedures are followed, that's why there is supervision and these are supervisory personnel that have been suspended as a precautionary measure pending the outcome of the final investigation."

