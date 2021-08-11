Lawyer: Magashule’s ex-PA is not a State witness in asbestos case

This was heard in the High Court in Bloemfontein were Ace Magashule, ten others and five companies have appeared on multiple charges relating to the R250 million failed asbestos project.

JOHANNESBURG - Legal counsel for suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule, Laurance Hodes, has dismissed claims that Moroadi Cholota has turned a State witness.

This was heard in the High Court in Bloemfontein on Wednesday where Magashule, ten others and five companies have appeared on multiple charges relating to the R250 million failed asbestos project.

Their case was postponed to 19 October.

A legal tussle emerged during the hearing with Hodes dismissing claims by the State that one the defence's star witnesses Cholota has now turned against Magashule.

Cholota was Magashule's personal assistant when he was the premier of the Free State province.

There have been conflicting reports over Cholota’s status in the case with the State saying she was now a State witness with other media reports saying otherwise.

The subject has again come up in court with Hodes saying Cholota had not yet signed a sworn statement implicating Magashule.

But the State's Johan de Nysschen argued it is wrong to assume that this case is based on any evidence presented before the Zondo commission.

“We will put it very bluntly and plainly: the Zondo commission is nice to have but this case, I say again, is not based on evidence before [Deputy Chief Justice Raymond] Zondo.”

During her testimony, she said she identified businesspeople who could help with funding.

