If you captured Treasury, then you've captured the entire state - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the appointment of Des van Rooyen as finance minister by Jacob Zuma was the straw that broke the camel's back when it came to state capture.

“This had an impact on the financial markets shortly after Mr Van Rooyen was sworn in. The Director-General of Treasury, Mr Lungisa Fuzile, asked to meet me urgently. He expressed grave concern based on his interaction with the new minister and his advisors,” said the president.

He said the firing of Nhlanhla Nene in 2015 and replacing him with Van Rooyen was one of the biggest examples of state capture and abuse of power, which even impacted the country's finances.

Ramaphosa was making an opening statement at the state capture commission about his time as deputy president.

“To me, the capture of National Treasury was almost the final culmination of state capture, because if you captured National Treasury, then you basically captured the entire state,” Ramaphosa said.

