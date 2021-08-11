Glimmer of hope for employees as Mango placed under business rescue

JOHANNESBURG - Now that Mango has been placed in business rescue, the low-cost carrier's employees are hoping that they'll finally get their salaries and customers will get some form of relief in the form of vouchers they can actually use.

On Tuesday, the High Court in Johannesburg dismissed an application by the Mango Pilots Association, metalworkers’ union, Numsa, and the Cabin Crew Association which wanted to enter a joint business rescue process with the airline.

Instead, the court granted the employer's application for voluntary business rescue, which means that only Mango can appoint practitioners to oversee the process.

Jordan Butler from the Mango Pilots Association said that the test was now for Mango to stick to the plan and show its goodwill to both staff and customers, by putting planes back in the sky.

Many employees have gone without a salary for two months now, but they continued to work to try and salvage the situation.

Butler said that they hoped this signaled a chance for Mango to honour its commitments.

“It will be a true litmus test for Mango and DPE of their authenticity and their sincerity that they were arguing in this whole case, how soon they will release staff salaries and how quickly operations are resumed,” Butler said.

The Public Enterprises Department was pleased about Tuesday’s judgement, saying it brought "certainty to the process".

But with planes still grounded for the moment, there's little certainty for frustrated customers who are asking what will happen to their vouchers which are expiring soon.

