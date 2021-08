GALLERY: Magashule and co-accused appear in court over FS asbestos project

Xanderleigh Dookey | Suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule appeared at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 11 August 2021. Magashule and 10 other accused are facing more than 70 charges of money laundering, theft, and corruption relating to a R250 million asbestos project in the Free State. The case was postponed to 19 October 2021.