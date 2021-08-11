Frustrated Unisa students start petition to get graduation certificates

The students have told Eyewitness News that they've been sent from pillar to post and have been waiting for months now to receive their qualifications.

JOHANNESBURG - Frustrated Unisa students have lashed out at the university over its failure to release their graduation certificates.

They've started a petition in a bid to force the university to honour its obligations.

Desperate Unisa students have told Eyewitness News that the delay in issuing units or graduation certificates has held them back in their professional careers.

Dene Brits has completed her bachelor's in education degree and said that she hasn't been able to register with the South African Council of Educators so that she can begin working as a teacher.

“Because I don't have the actual thing that says I have qualified,” she said.

Unisa student, Odette Jones, has started a petition and said that it had garnered nearly 1,000 signatures.

“That behavior is just unethical, to say the least, and has compounded what we have experienced with COVID,” she said.

Despite a number of attempts to obtain comment from Unisa, the university has not responded to requests from Eyewitness News.

