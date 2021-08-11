Former Zambian football coach due in Gqeberha court over sexual assault matter

The 51-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a sports stadium in Gqeberha in December. He is currently out on R10,000 bail.

CAPE TOWN - The trial of a former Zambian football coach will be heard at the Gqeberha Regional Court over the next two days.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Anelisa Ngcakani said: “The trial was supposed to start in May. However, he failed to appear in court, due to alleged challenges in acquiring a South African visa. He is accused of sexually assaulting a 39-year-old woman, during the Cosafa games and Gqeberha.”

