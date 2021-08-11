Efforts to address declining African Penguin population welcomed

The bird has been listed as Endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature since 2010 - and every year since then - the population reaches new record lows.

CAPE TOWN - Moves to address a decline in African Penguin breeding populations have been welcomed.

Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy is to meet with fishing industry officials and conservationists this week to discuss proposals like limiting fishing around six penguin colonies.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, BirdLife South Africa, SANCCOB and WWF South Africa said the African Penguin was in crisis and, without urgent management intervention, Africa was in danger of losing its only penguin species - one of only 18 penguin species globally.

According to the NGOs, over the past 30 years, South Africa has lost 73% of its penguins and if the current population decline continues, the African Penguin could be functionally extinct on the country's West Coast in 14 years.

Evidence indicates reduced prey availability is a major driver of the recent decline.

Other threats include oiling, predation, extreme weather events, a poor breeding habitat, disturbances like noise from shipping traffic and disease.

Many of those challenges are being addressed by colony managers, rehabilitation centres, scientists and other groups under the African Penguin Biodiversity Management Plan.

Colonies identified for intervention include Dassen Island, Robben Island and Stony Point - and are home to about 88 percent of African Penguin breeding pairs along the South African coastline.

