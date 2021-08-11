Edwin Sodi’s legal team plans to bring several bids in FS asbestos case

Sodi is one of the accused in the multimillion-rand failed asbestos tender along with former Free State Premier Ace Magashule and 10 other people.

JOHANNESBURG - Legal counsel for controversial businessman Edwin Sodi intends to bring several applications on behalf of his client.

They appeared in the High Court in Bloemfontein earlier on Wednesday and the case was rolled over to 19 October.

The State said Sodi and two companies were involved in the masterminding of alleged corruption in the R225 million asbestos audit project in the Free State and were paid R51 million before they even started the work.

His lawyer Laurence Hodes told the court that he would challenge certain aspects of the case when this matter returned to in October.

But State prosecutors Johan de Nysschen challenged the submission: “We do not work for the Zondo commission, full stop.”

During his testimony at the state capture commission, Sodi explained how he made payments to the ANC, saying there was nothing criminal about supporting a party of one’s choice.

The payments were also made to government officials including Zizi Kodwa.

He also conceded that his company did not have the certificates needed to handle asbestos in the first place.

