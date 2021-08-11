Go

Edwin Sodi’s legal team plans to bring several bids in FS asbestos case

Sodi is one of the accused in the multimillion-rand failed asbestos tender along with former Free State Premier Ace Magashule and 10 other people.

Edwin Sodi is the director of Blackhead Consulting, the company at the centre of the asbestos scandal, appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 2 October 2020, along with six others. The seven accused, who face around 60 charges, are alleged to have fraudulently been awarded a R255 million contract to audit and remove asbestos roofs in the Free State. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN
Edwin Sodi is the director of Blackhead Consulting, the company at the centre of the asbestos scandal, appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 2 October 2020, along with six others. The seven accused, who face around 60 charges, are alleged to have fraudulently been awarded a R255 million contract to audit and remove asbestos roofs in the Free State. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Legal counsel for controversial businessman Edwin Sodi intends to bring several applications on behalf of his client.

Sodi is one of the accused in the multimillion-rand failed asbestos tender along with former Free State Premier Ace Magashule and 10 other people.

They appeared in the High Court in Bloemfontein earlier on Wednesday and the case was rolled over to 19 October.

ALSO READ:

The State said Sodi and two companies were involved in the masterminding of alleged corruption in the R225 million asbestos audit project in the Free State and were paid R51 million before they even started the work.

His lawyer Laurence Hodes told the court that he would challenge certain aspects of the case when this matter returned to in October.

But State prosecutors Johan de Nysschen challenged the submission: “We do not work for the Zondo commission, full stop.”

During his testimony at the state capture commission, Sodi explained how he made payments to the ANC, saying there was nothing criminal about supporting a party of one’s choice.

The payments were also made to government officials including Zizi Kodwa.

He also conceded that his company did not have the certificates needed to handle asbestos in the first place.

WATCH: Ace Magashule: I have not taken a single cent from government

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA