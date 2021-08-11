Creecy hopes UN climate report results in policy change locally and abroad

According to the United Nations assessment, global temperatures are on course to reach 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels by 2030, which is 10 years earlier than projected.

JOHANNESBURG - With a new report sketching a frightening picture of the predicted impact of climate change, Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy said that she hoped that the findings would result in policy change both internationally and here on home soil.

“The report says that it’s necessary if we were to avoid a temperature increase of more than 2% above preindustrial times. That's the report also says that it would be much better if we could take as keep average global temperature increases below the 1.5-degree mark. And that means that we've got a significantly, all of us cut our carbon budgets over the next 10 years.”

In just three months, COP26 climate talks will take place in Glasgow, Scotland.

The latest warning comes amid extreme heatwaves and wildfires around the world.

