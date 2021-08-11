Cold front headed to Gauteng this week

The sudden cold snap will settle over the province on Friday as a cold front moves from the western Cape to the central parts of the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents have been advised not to pack away their blankets just yet.

The South African Weather Service on Wednesday issued a warning of cold weather conditions expected to hit the province this week.

The sudden cold snap will settle over the province on Friday as a cold front moves from the western Cape to the central parts of the country.

Forecaster Kumsa Masizana said the temperatures were expected to plummet further into the weekend.

“On Saturday, it will be quite cold for the Gauteng province, with mostly windy conditions. We’re looking at a maximum of 18°C in Pretoria, Johannesburg will probably see a maximum of 16°C and Vereeniging a maximum of 15°C.”

